More load shedding on the cards as Eskom battles capacity constraints

Durban - Stage 2 load shedding is expected to continue until Sunday.
Eskom earlier this week implemented load shedding following system constraints, however, this time the extension is as a result of the breakdown of four generation units.
"Starting tomorrow until Sunday night, Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented from 5am until midnight. There is a likelihood that the stage of load shedding might need to be increased during the evening peaks," said Eskom spokesperson, Sikonathi Mantshantsha.
He said they will continue to monitor the system.
"A generation unit each at the Kendal and Matimba, as well as two units at the Matla Power Station broke down this morning. This reduced generation capacity by 2 400MW, adding to the ongoing capacity constraints. There has been a delay in returning to service a unit at Kusile Power Station, which is now expected to return to service tomorrow," he said.
Mantshantsha said Eskom currently has 3 630MW on planned maintenance, while another 15 277MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.
"Eskom cautions the public that as the shortage of generation capacity persists, the system will continue to be constrained with an elevated risk of load shedding over the coming weeks.
"We would like to remind the public that load shedding is implemented only as a last resort to protect the national grid. We therefore urge all South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly especially between 5am and 10am in the mornings and 4pm to 10pm in the evenings," Mantshantsha said.
Eskom will continue to closely monitor the system, adjust and communicate any changes as may be necessary. Eskom appeals to all South Africans to help limit the impact of the shortages by continuing to reduce the usage of electricity and to switch off all non-essential items.
IOL