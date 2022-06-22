More load shedding on the cards as Eskom battles capacity constraints

Eskom earlier this week implemented load shedding following system constraints, however, this time the extension is as a result of the breakdown of four generation units.

"Starting tomorrow until Sunday night, Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented from 5am until midnight. There is a likelihood that the stage of load shedding might need to be increased during the evening peaks," said Eskom spokesperson, Sikonathi Mantshantsha.

He said they will continue to monitor the system.

"A generation unit each at the Kendal and Matimba, as well as two units at the Matla Power Station broke down this morning. This reduced generation capacity by 2 400MW, adding to the ongoing capacity constraints. There has been a delay in returning to service a unit at Kusile Power Station, which is now expected to return to service tomorrow," he said.