More load shedding on the cards, warns Eskom Chief Operations Officer Jan Oberholzer

Durban - Eskom Chief Operations Officer, Jan Oberholzer, has warned of more rolling blackouts on the way for South Africans. Speaking at the AGRI SA Congress this week, Oberholzer added that Eskom needs about R1 trillion to resolve the current load shedding crisis over the next 10 or more years.

Story continues below Advertisement

He said it would take another year to a year and a half to get out of the current crisis. He added that Eskom will retire nine out of its 13 coal-powered stations in the next decade and will rely on hybrid systems. "We have to invest a trillion Rand, and then we have to build at least 8.5 000km of transmission lines, and we believe for this, we need to put aside R130bn to build this. So over and above the 8.5000km, we have to install about 12 sub stations," Oberholzer told delegates.

Meanwhile, Eskom is set to implement Stage 1 load shedding from 4pm on Friday. It will also give an update on the load shedding schedule. Earlier this week, Eskom implemented Stage 2 load shedding after two generation units at Majuba and one at Tutuka power stations were taken off-line for repairs. Eskom spokesperson, Sikhonathi Mantshantsha, said since Tuesday, a generation unit each at Camden, Kriel, Kusile, Matla and Medupi power stations were returned to service.

Story continues below Advertisement