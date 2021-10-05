More rain and thunderstorms predicted for KZN

Durban - KwaZulu Natal is in for more wet weather with predictions of rain, isolated showers and thunderstorms over the next few days. "For today the South Coast can expect a 60% chance of inclement weather. And on Thursday, there is a 60% chance of showers and thundershowers over the north western parts of the province“, said South African Weather Services forecaster, Thandiwe Gumede.

She said no significantly bad weather is expected on Sunday and Monday. "It will be mainly cloudy to partly cloudy conditions. There should be sunshine for most of the province while areas in the northern-western parts of KZN will see some sun today and tomorrow," she said. Gumede said for most of the province, sunshine will be seen by Saturday but areas over the north-western parts of the province will see some sun during some days of the week, including today and tomorrow.

Gumede said above the normal rainfall is expected to continue. "The seasonal outlook from October to February is indicating that rainfall is expected to be above normal for this season. This means we will have many cloudy to partly cloudy days during this period and that will in turn affect the maximum temperatures. “The maximum temperatures are expected to be above normal for the period from November to January," Gumede said.