More rain expected in northern KZN

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

THE MEC for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs in KwaZulu-Natal, Sipho Hlomuka, is urging residents living in the northern areas of the province to practise caution as heavy rains continue to fall. Hlomuka said heavy rains were reported on Sunday in the uMkhanyakude district and in parts of the King Cetshwayo and Zululand districts. He said disaster management teams had responded to cases arising from the inclement weather conditions. "In Jozini, a family had to be evacuated when their home was flooded. In this case, the family requested to be moved to their relatives who reside in a safer part of the area. This incident took place in Ward 6 in eMkhonjeni in the Jozini municipality. “In another case in Abaqulusi, Ward 13 at Esilweni, a house collapsed in the early hours of the morning, at about 2am, injuring two people," the MEC said.

Hlomuka added that the injured were taken to hospital and had since been discharged.

"The South African Weather Service has indicated that inclement weather conditions are expected to continue throughout today going into the evening, with severe downpours expected in uMkhanyakude where the ground is already saturated with rain water. Disaster management teams will be keeping an eye on these developments as the risk of widespread flooding remains very high.

“Residents in Big Five-Hlabisa, Jozini, Mtubatuba and uMhlabuyalinga have been urged to be vigilant and to tune in to their community radio stations for the latest updates on the weather conditions," Hlomuka said.

He appealed to communities to abide by the instructions of their local disaster management officials in areas where evacuations may be required.

Arrangements for community halls to be opened in high-risk areas have been made where residents can seek shelter. All Covid-19 protocols will be followed should the community halls be utilised.

Meanwhile, Cogta minister Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma is expected to lead a media briefing on the current tropical storm Eloise, which brought heavy rains to some parts of the country.

She will be joined by MECs from Limpopo, Mpumalanga and KZN.

The virtual briefing is expected to take place at 11.30am and will be streamed via the following links:

Facebook: http://facebook.com/GovernmentZA

Twitter: http://twitter.com/GovernmentZA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/GovernmentZA

IOL