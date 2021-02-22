More than 10 000 people arrested in KZN for failing to wear a mask

Durban - KZN police said 10 701 persons were arrested in various public spaces for not wearing a mask.

In a statement released earlier on Monday, police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said while the country remained under level 3 lockdown, police together with other security forces continued with multi-disciplinary operations across the province to deal with those who defied lockdown regulations.

He said between December 29 and February 21, a total of 14 653 individuals were arrested for contraventions of level 3 lockdown. During the same period, 10 701 persons were arrested in various public spaces for not wearing a mask.

“Security forces remain especially concerned with the high number of people that are arrested on a daily basis for not wearing a mask in public spaces.

“We are appealing to people to maintain social distancing. This does not seem to be happening as hordes of people are observed congregating at shopping malls and other public spaces on a daily basis.”