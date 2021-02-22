More than 10 000 people arrested in KZN for failing to wear a mask
Durban - KZN police said 10 701 persons were arrested in various public spaces for not wearing a mask.
In a statement released earlier on Monday, police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said while the country remained under level 3 lockdown, police together with other security forces continued with multi-disciplinary operations across the province to deal with those who defied lockdown regulations.
He said between December 29 and February 21, a total of 14 653 individuals were arrested for contraventions of level 3 lockdown. During the same period, 10 701 persons were arrested in various public spaces for not wearing a mask.
“Security forces remain especially concerned with the high number of people that are arrested on a daily basis for not wearing a mask in public spaces.
“We are appealing to people to maintain social distancing. This does not seem to be happening as hordes of people are observed congregating at shopping malls and other public spaces on a daily basis.”
Naicker said police arrested 2 884 people who failed to comply with the curfew.
“Operations also netted 741 people who were found transporting, selling or consuming liquor in a public space.”
The acting Provincial Commissioner of KwaZulu-Natal, Major General Thulani Gonya, has urged police to continue with the clampdown.
“We will continue to do our part to ensure that citizens in the province comply with the regulations to stem the spread of the Covid-19 virus.
“We are urging citizens to comply with the regulations to avoid being exposed to the Covid-19 virus. People are also advised to avoid going to shopping malls and other crowded spaces unnecessarily,” he said.
Anyone with information about contraventions of lockdown regulations should contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or use the MySAPSApp.
IOL