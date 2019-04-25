Picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Pietermaritzburg - At least 42 people were injured when a bus overturned on the N3 highway in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday morning, the ER24 paramedic service said. Several paramedic services responded to the accident, finding the bus lying on its side on an embankment along the highway.

"A triage area was set up to allow paramedics to tend to the numerous patients found walking around on the scene," ER24 said in a statement.

"Paramedics assessed the patients and found that 42 people had sustained minor to moderate injuries. Fortunately, no serious injuries or fatalities were found."

Police were on scene investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash while the injured were transported to nearby hospitals.

African News Agency/ANA