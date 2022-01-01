Mother killed, daughter (6) injured in Old Main Road head-on crash
Durban - A 35-year-old woman was killed and a child seriously injured in a head-on crash in Phoenix on Saturday.
Reaction Unit South Africa spokesman Prem Balram said officers were dispatched to the scene just after 2pm, subsequent to their receiving multiple calls for assistance from the public.
He said that when they arrived it was established that a red Nissan Sentra travelling in the direction of the Phoenix highway had veered into oncoming traffic.
"The vehicle crashed into a white Toyota Quantum and then collided head-on with a white VW Polo. The driver of the Nissan Sentra and a female seated in the rear of the VW Polo were seriously injured, while her six-year-old daughter suffered moderate injuries," Balram said.
He said RUSA, Accimed and KwaZulu-Natal emergency medical services medics worked to stabilise the injured.
"The woman died at the scene. The occupants of the minibus taxi were not injured.“
IOL