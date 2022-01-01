Mother killed, daughter (6) injured in Old Main Road head-on crash

Reaction Unit South Africa spokesman Prem Balram said officers were dispatched to the scene just after 2pm, subsequent to their receiving multiple calls for assistance from the public.

Durban - A 35-year-old woman was killed and a child seriously injured in a head-on crash in Phoenix on Saturday.

He said that when they arrived it was established that a red Nissan Sentra travelling in the direction of the Phoenix highway had veered into oncoming traffic.

"The vehicle crashed into a white Toyota Quantum and then collided head-on with a white VW Polo. The driver of the Nissan Sentra and a female seated in the rear of the VW Polo were seriously injured, while her six-year-old daughter suffered moderate injuries," Balram said.

He said RUSA, Accimed and KwaZulu-Natal emergency medical services medics worked to stabilise the injured.