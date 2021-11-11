NewsSouth AfricaKwazulu Natal
South Africans have taken to social media to express relief at news that four brothers, kidnapped while on their way to school three weeks ago, have been reunited with their parents.
Moti brothers: SA rejoices with family after kidnapped boys are reunited with parents

By Se-Anne Rall Time of article published 31m ago

Durban – South Africans have taken to social media to express relief at news that four brothers, kidnapped while on their way to school three weeks ago, have been reunited with their parents. The boys attended Curro Heuwelkruin in Polokwane.

Zia, Alaan, Zayyad and Zidan Moti were taken on October 20 just before 8am.

Police said a group of men with rifles and handguns cornered their vehicle and forcefully removed them.

On Thursday, police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo said late on Wednesday night, police in Vuwani received a call from a local resident that the children arrived at their house, saying they were dropped off on a nearby road.

"Police arranged a doctor who confirmed that the children are in good health before they were handed over to their parents. The children also appeared to be in high spirits during the reunion with their parents," Naidoo said.

The Moti family has asked for privacy. They added that they will speak to the media in due course.

"Curro Holdings is enormously relieved, along with the entire country, that the Moti brothers have been safely reunited with their parents. The group would like to thank the entire country and beyond for every single prayer throughout the terrible ordeal. With sincere gratitude, the group thanks SAPS and all the other law enforcers who offered their support over the last three weeks. The group will continue to do everything in its power to support the family and the school community during the healing process," said Curro executive of corporate services, Mari Lategan.

Meanwhile, #MotiBrothers has been trending on Twitter all morning.

IOL

Crime and courts

