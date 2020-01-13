A man and a woman died when the motorcycle they were riding veered out of control and crashed into safety barriers alongside the road in Durban. Picture: Netcare 911

Durban - A man and a woman died when the motorcycle they were riding veered out of control and crashed into safety barriers alongside the road in Durban on Sunday morning, paramedics said. Netcare 911 paramedics responded at 10.40am to reports of a crash on the N3/M13 split in Paradise Valley, west of Durban, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.

According to reports from the scene, a motorcyclist lost control of his bike and crashed into the safety barriers.

"The adult male driver, who was found near the bike, had sustained fatal injuries and an adult female passenger was thrown over the bridge into a stream below."

Medics, metro police search and rescue, and the South African Police Service (SAPS) search and rescue unit found the woman about 30 metres below the bridge. She was assessed, but also showed no signs of life and was declared dead on the scene. The circumstances leading up to the crash would be investigated, Herbst said.