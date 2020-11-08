Motorcyclist killed in Ashburton collision
Durban - A motorcyclist was killed in a collision near Pope Ellis Drive in Ashburton in the KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday morning.
Spokesperson for Netcare 911, Shawn Herbst, said the collision involved two motorcycles.
"Medics found an adult male had sustained critical injuries and was treated on scene by an Emergency Care Practitioner. Due to the nature of his injuries a Netcare 911 helicopter ambulance was activated and stood by on scene," Herbst said.
He added that the patient's condition rapidly deteriorated despite a full advanced life support resuscitation and sadly passed away on the scene.
"Circumstances leading up to the incident will be investigated by the relevant authorities who were on scene," Herbst said.
In a separate accident, 15 people were injured when the taxi that they were travelling in veered off the road along the R37 LongTom Pass in Lydenburg.
Herbst said the driver allegedly lost control of the taxi after the wheel broke off.
"The taxi rolled down the mountain side. Medics found the 15 occupants had sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious. The patients were treated on scene and once stabilised were transported by various ambulance services to hospital for further treatment," Herbst said.
IOL