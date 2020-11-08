Motorcyclist killed in Ashburton collision

Durban - A motorcyclist was killed in a collision near Pope Ellis Drive in Ashburton in the KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday morning.

Spokesperson for Netcare 911, Shawn Herbst, said the collision involved two motorcycles.

"Medics found an adult male had sustained critical injuries and was treated on scene by an Emergency Care Practitioner. Due to the nature of his injuries a Netcare 911 helicopter ambulance was activated and stood by on scene," Herbst said.

He added that the patient's condition rapidly deteriorated despite a full advanced life support resuscitation and sadly passed away on the scene.

"Circumstances leading up to the incident will be investigated by the relevant authorities who were on scene," Herbst said.