Motorists to resume paying fees at uThongathi and uMvoti toll plazas from February 1

Motorists who use the oThongathi and uMvoti toll plazas on the N2 in KwaZulu-Natal will have to fork out a little extra for travel, with toll fee payments expected to resume next month. The South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited (Sanral) announced that the payment will come into effect from February 1.

Sanral eastern region manager Dumisani Nkabinde said this comes after the completion of flood-damaged infrastructure on the R102 and M4 near the two plazas. While toll collection will resume on the N2 oThongati Mainline and North Ramps and N2 uMvoti Mainline and all ramps for all vehicles, toll fees on the N2 oThongati South Ramps will remain suspended until access along the M4 oThongati River Bridge has been restored, Nkabinde said. Last April, Sanral suspended toll fees at these plazas, to ease the economic burden on communities already hard hit by loss of property and livelihoods as a result of the devastating floods that swept through KZN at the time.

Nkabinde said the R102 and M4 were alternative routes to the toll plazas, but were so badly damaged that road users were compelled to use oThongati and uMvoti toll plazas on the N2 to get around. He added that contractors had been working round the clock to repair damaged infrastructure and restore access to the R102 and M4. "Both these roads are now fully open to traffic and access to the oThongathi River Bridge is imminent. We wish to thank road users for their patience during this time and wish them safe travels," Nkabinde said.

