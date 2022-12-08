Motorists warned to expect delays as N3 closed near Vereeniging after serious truck crash

Durban – An early morning truck crash has left part of the N3 Highway closed near the Vaaldraai/Vereeniging interchange. According to the N3 Toll concession a serious crash involving two trucks was reported on the northbound, heading towards Joburg.

They advised motorists that all northbound lanes in the vicinity are closed. Traffic is being diverted at the Vaaldraai/Vereeniging interchange (I/C 5) to rejoin the N3 northbound again at the Dasville interchange (I/C 28). “Emergency services are on scene, but it may be a while before recovery and clean-up operations can be completed.

“Traffic congestion and delays in this area should be expected for most of the day. “Road users are requested to slow down and to please approach the area with caution.” Contact the 24-hour N3 Helpline on 0800 63 43 57 or follow @N3Route on Twitter for real-time traffic updates or to report problems on the N3 Toll Route. Meanwhile, The South African National Roads Agency, said the N3 repair between Sanctuary and Link Road could be completed this month.

The repair is estimated to cost around R340-million. Apart from resolving chronic traffic congestion by creating greater mobility through construction of additional traffic lanes, the upgrading of the N3 will result in increased safety. “Dangerous curves will be ironed out. Unsafe intersections will be redesigned.”

