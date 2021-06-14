Mourner arrested at funeral for allegedly carrying unlicensed firearm loaded with ammunition

Durban: A 51-year-old man, who was arrested at funeral for allegedly carrying an unlicensed firearm that was loaded with ammunition, is due to appear in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday. Police said officers were performing crime prevention duties at the Machibisa at Mabulala Spar complex and monitoring the funeral of Sphelele Ntsuntsu Mkhize when they nabbed the suspect.

Mkhize was the alleged gang mastermind who escaped from a police truck on its way from New Prison to the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court in April. He was among seven people killed in a shootout with police a few weeks ago. According to KZN police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, police had been stopping and searching people at the funeral, when one of the the members recovered a 9mm pistol with a magazine loaded with eight rounds. "When checking the firearm licence of the suspect it was established that the ID number on his driver's licence did not correspond with that on the firearm licence.

