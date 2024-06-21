Mpox in SA: First batch of vaccines arrive as country’s cases climb to 13

South Africa's total number of Mpox cases has now climbed to 13. The Department of Health issued a media statement on Thursday evening stating that seven cases were confirmed in KwaZulu-Natal, five in Gauteng and one in the Western Cape.

The confirmation comes as the department has received its first batch of Tecovirimat (also known as TPOXX or ST-246) for treatment of patients who experience severe health complications as a result of Mpox disease. "The process to secure more treatment including vaccine is underway in case the need arises. "However, all mild cases will continue to be managed with supportive treatment used to manage complications like fever, pneumonia and skin infections," the department said.

Health Department appeals for people to go to hospital The department urges all people regardless of gender, age, sexual orientation, with suspected Mpox symptoms or who had physical contact with known cases to present themselves at the healthcare facility for clinical evaluation because anyone can contract this preventable and treatable disease. Why Hand hygiene is one of the effective ways to protect people from getting sick and prevent transmission of the diseases, hence people are reminded to always wash hands with soap and water, or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, especially before eating or touching your face and after you use the bathroom. Symptoms of Mpox Some of the common symptoms of Mpox include a rash which may last for two to four weeks, fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy and swollen glands (lymph nodes).