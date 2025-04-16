Msunduzi Association celebrates victory with visibility and social media award at Hlanganisa event

Msunduzi Association of Residents Ratepayers and Civics (MARRC) won the Visibility and Social Media Award from the Hlanganisa Community Fund for Social and Gender Justice in April 2025. The award recognises an organisation that is easily discoverable through an active website or social media presence. The fund hosted their annual partners capacity strengthening convening in Johannesburg on April 3.

According to Hlanganisa the winner excels in visibility by consistently showcasing their impact online. The MARRC was nominated along with six other organisations in this category. The event provided an opportunity for all partners to share, learn, and connect with one another. The fund hosted the awards to recognise outstanding contributions and celebrate resilience, innovation, and excellence. Hlanganisa executive director Bongiwe Ndondo said that the awards have showcased the incredible power and resilience of over 100 community-based organisations across Southern Africa. Ndondo said these awards are more than just accolades, they are a testament to the innovation, hard work, and unwavering commitment that grassroots organisations demonstrate on a daily basis.

"We are proud to recognise and celebrate the outstanding work of our partners, who are leading the way in advancing social justice, gender equality, climate resilience, and community empowerment. At Hlanganisa, we are honoured to stand beside these changemakers as they build stronger, more inclusive communities. We look forward to supporting their continued growth and impact in the years ahead," Ndondo said Linda Mtshali, MARRC’S chairperson said this was an awards ceremony filled with appreciation, connections, and well-deserved recognition. Mtshali said they were proud of all the residents ratepayers associations and the good work they do in the communities and MARRC as a collective recognises all who have contributed towards the award. “This was a surprise for me; when they announced our organisation’s name, I was unaware we had won and was prompted by people at my table. This is a great recognition of the work that MARRC does. We strengthen all resident and ratepayer associations. We address community issues and hold our municipality accountable,” she said.

Anthony Waldhausen, MARRC CEO said that the award also acknowledges their visibility and reach in all media and social media. "This provides us an opportunity to engage with all residents on all the issues affecting us all both positive and negative. All our hard work has been recognised. We would like to thank the Hlanganisa Community Fund for acknowledging our work,” he said. The MARRC is funded by Hlanganisa and supported the Asset Based Community Development training and mentorship for Resident and Ratepayer Associations (RRAs) committee members.