File picture: Cindy Waxa/ANA

Elandskop - The Msunduzi municipality held an emergency meeting with Vulindlela, Elandskop, residents to address the water crisis that has plagued the area. Residents went on a rampage last week blocking roads in protest. The meeting was held in the KwaMncane area.

The residents have complained about the ongoing water cuts that leave the area without water for days at a time or water supply being restored late at night when people are asleep.

There were unconfirmed reports that the community members had clashed with the police last week and some of them had been arrested.

“We are going to suffer for a very long time,” said one resident living in the area who also works for the municipality.

“I have spoken to officials in the municipality who said the council was wrong in taking over the scheme from the Umgeni water because it does not have the capacity to handle it. Since they took over, we have been left without water," said the source.

The Msunduzi municipality has said it is working with other stakeholders to address the problem.