Msunduzi Municipality left red-faced after handing out expired porridge to needy families

Durban - The Msunduzi Municipality has been left embarrassed after its food relief programme was compromised and expired porridge was distributed to needy families affected by the impact of Covid-19.

The municipality was forced to recall the expired instant porridge, which was included in food parcels distributed last week. About 90% of the expired items were recalled.

Msunduzi Municipality mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla said the parcels were unintentionally distributed as part of its food relief efforts in Ward 24 (Grange).

“We wish to state that the incident of the distribution of expired food was unforeseen but could have been prevented. It is an unfortunate incident, but we are happy that the problem was identified early enough for us to be able to recall the items before it was consumed. We will ensure that stricter controls are put in place,” Thebolla said.

Ward councillor Nokuthula Msimang said the food parcels had been a donation from an NGO. She said so far only one person had refused to return the expired porridge.