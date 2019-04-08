Picture: Leon Lestrade/African News Agency(ANA).

PIETERMARITZBURG - A special sitting of the ANC-led Msunduzi Municipality council on Tuesday has prompted speculation that an announcement will be made that the troubled municipality will be placed under administration. In a notice served to councillors on Monday, it was indicated that a special council would be held on Tuesday.

Normally, council sittings at Msunduzi - which encompasses the Pietermaritzburg area - are held on the last Friday of the month.

Speculation has been exacerbated by an agenda item that indicates there will be a meeting with the department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta).

Since Thursday last week, rumours have been doing the rounds that provincial government had decided to intervene at the municipality.

Attempts to get official comment from provincial government spokesperson Thami Ngidi were unsuccessful, but several government sources confirmed that a special cabinet meeting took place on Friday where it was decided that the municipality would be placed under administration.

When contacted by African News Agency (ANA), Msunduzi mayor Themba Njilo said he had also heard the rumours.

"I am continuing with my duties as usual and until my principals tell me otherwise I will continue discharging my duties," said Njilo.

On Monday, Njilo attended a breakfast briefing on road safety by transport minister Dr. Blade Nzimande at Golden Horse Casino.

Over the past months, calls have been made from different quarters including opposition parties and some alliance partners for the municipality to be placed under administration. Allegations of poor leadership at both administrative and political level have been given as reasons for the financial decline of the municipality.

Neighbouring municipalities Richmond and Mooi Mpofana have already been placed under administration because of a decline in governance and poor service delivery.

African News Agency (ANA)