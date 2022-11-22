MTN fault leaves users without internet services or access to fixed-LTE networks on Tuesday

Durban – MTN users have complained of network issues on Tuesday. MTN customers reported that they were unable to access their internet services and fixed-LTE networks.

Others complained of having no signal or being unable to use mobile data. According to MyBroadband, MTN confirmed a fault on its network and apologised to customers. “Our engineers are attending to the matter with the aim of restoring connectivity as soon as possible,” MTN said.

Source: downdetector.com According to MTN South Africa's Downdetector page, there was an increase in reports from 7am.

Afrihost reported being aware of the connection issue. “We are aware of a connectivity problem affecting LTE and Mobile clients. “Engineers looking at the problem and hope to have it resolved soon.

“We apologise for any inconvenience that this may be causing,” Afrihost said in a short statement. Axxess also reported on the issue. “We are receiving reports of users experiencing intermittent to no connectivity on their MTN mobile data and Fixed LTE services.

“We are currently investigating with MTN and working on restoring services as soon as possible. “We do apologise for the inconvenience caused during this time,” it said.