The video entertainment industry still held a huge economic potential for South Africa’s struggling economy because it involved the technology, media and film industries.
Multichoice South Africa head of corporate affairs Reggie Moalusi said these were the sectors that contribute largely to the economy. “Over the years they have seen the creation and sustenance of jobs. They are generally started, driven and owned by young people. We believe our future is in video entertainment and are quite confident that jobs can be sustained and we can foresee growth in the industry. Hence our obsession in investing in young people and use this innovation fund to drive economic growth to contribute to South Africa’s GDP through this fund,” said Moalusi.
He was speaking at the Durban launch of the Multichoice Innovation Fund initiated by the Multichoice Group Enterprise Development Trust in Durban this week. The programme which started in 2012 intends to find young entrepreneurs in the technology, film and media spaces.
Moalusi said that the fund wanted to work with young people who knew the problems of their society and had the solutions for them.
Multichoice called for entrepreneurs to apply to stand a chance to receive grants of up to R1 million or get loans of up to R49 million to either start or upscale their businesses. The fund can also assist them with conditional equity applications.