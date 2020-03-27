MultiChoice sets aside R80m to ensure production houses pay salaries during lockdown

Durban - MultiChoice has set aside R80-million to ensure current productions are able to pay full salaries of cast, crew and creatives for March and April, said group spokesperson, Benedict Maaga on Friday. He said MultiChoice had decided to implement several measures, aimed at safe guarding the incomes of cast, crew, and creatives as well as the sustainability of production houses. With these measures, the group can hopefully steer the industry through this tumultuous time. The coronavirus is spreading rapidly in South Africa, with more than 1000 cases in 22 days after the first case was confirmed. Two people have also died in the Western Cape, on the first day of the 21-day lockdown. MultiChoice Group chief executive Calvo Mawela said their main concern was to ensure as much as possible that they secure the incomes of creatives, cast and crew over this period. "Our main concern is to ensure as much as possible that we secure the incomes of creatives, cast and crew over this period. We want to ensure that they and their families are not negatively impacted as work has come to a standstill," he said.

MultiChoice has set aside R80 million to ensure that current productions are able to pay full salaries of cast, crew and creatives for the months of March and April. Picture: Multichoice Facebook

Multichoice said various sectors across the continent were adjusting and finding ways to deal with challenges brought about by the current coronavirus pandemic. The group said it was aware of the challenges their partners in the industry were facing.

He said across the continent business and industry were experiencing disruptions and delays.

"In South Africa, production has come to a complete halt as the industry adheres to the national lockdown. For many years MultiChoice has been a leader in the sector and are a leading investor in local content production. The group has deep rooted partnerships and long-standing commitments that have grown the industry for the benefit of many, both in front and behind the camera," he added.

The group said it needed to secure salaries of their creatives and this would go a long way in creating income stability for them and their families.

"We believe this to be critical for the industry and in our view simply the right thing to do. Through the MultiChoice Talent Factory we will be launching an online learning portal that will support over 40 000 members of the industry to gain access to courses and online master classes, so they can continue to hone their craft whilst adhering to the public health measures of social distancing and isolation," Mawela said.

He said Multichoice had also committed to guaranteeing the incomes of freelancers on SuperSport Productions, who were currently unable to work due to the suspension of sport and the national lockdown.