Multiple school children ejected from taxi in M19 crash

Durban - Multiple school children were injured in a taxi crash on the M19 near Reservoir Hills just after 7am on Friday morning. According to Garrith Jamieson from ALS Paramedics Medical Services, they arrived on the scene to find that a single taxi carrying school children had lost control and overturned multiple times, coming to rest on the centre island.

He said the children were ejected from the taxi during the roll-over. “Immediately, more ambulances and Advanced Life Support Paramedics were dispatched to the scene to assist. “Around 15 to 20 school children sustained various injuries ranging from moderate to serious, were stabilised on the scene before being transported to various Durban hospitals for the further treatment that they required.”

He said the driver could not be found at the scene. He said that events leading up to the accident are unknown. However, SAPS were on the scene and would be investigating further. Jamieson said traffic was badly affected and asked motorists to avoid the area.

