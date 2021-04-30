Murder-accused teen who escaped from police custody nabbed; 15 prisoners still on the run

Durban - Two days after 19-year-old murder-accused Thubelihle Dlomo escaped from police custody while being transported from prison to a court in Pietermaritzburg, he has been re-arrested.

KZN police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said Dlomo was arrested on Friday morning in KwaDukuza on the KwaZulu-Natal North Coast.

Naicker said there was still a manhunt for the remaining 15 awaiting-trial prisoners who were still at large.

On Wednesday, 45 prisoners were being transported from prison to the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court when armed gunmen forced the vehicle off the road.

“The two police officers who were seated in the front of the truck were injured slightly when the vehicle hit the pavement,” said Naicker.

’’Five men travelling in a double-cab bakkie pointed firearms at the police officers while one used a bolt cutter to cut the locks on the back of the vehicle.

“We are still tracking the movements of the 15 prisoners who are still on the run.”

On Thursday, police released the photographs of the escapees with details of the crimes they are wanted for.

Anyone who may have information on their whereabouts is requested to contact Brigadier Hlongwane at 079 684 9114 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

IOL