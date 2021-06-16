Murderers killed in Pietermaritzburg shoot-out were on the run after escaping police custody

DURBAN - Two armed murderers, who were killed in a shoot-out with police in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday, were due to be convicted for the murders of six people in Marianhill in 2017. They escaped custody in March and were on the run from police. At the time, police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said Mboniseni Brian Shozi and Thobani Collen Shozi were arrested following a massacre in Marianhill in October 2017. She said the pair faced charges of murder, attempted murder and being in possession of illegal firearms and ammunition.

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said the two were arrested by the Provincial Organised Crime Unit which successfully opposed their bail. "When they were arrested, they found in possession of three unlicensed firearms and ammunition. Their trial began on 22 February 2021 until 26 March 2021. During the recess, after they were found guilty, the two escaped before they could be sentenced which was to happen after recess," Mogale said.

The men were part of a gang of four men linked to the murder of Ndwedwe SAPS acting station commander Lieutenant-Colonel Jabulani Mzwakhe Ndawonde last month. Ndawonde was off duty and en-route to his residence in a marked state vehicle.

Mogale said he was ambushed by unknown assailants and shot dead in the vicinity of Bhamshela taxi rank. "His vehicle crashed into a nearby fence along the R614 road. Lieutenant Colonel Ndawonde sustained multiple gunshot wounds and his 9mm service pistol and an R5 automatic rifle were taken by the suspects," she said. On Tuesday, police intercepted the four men and a shoot-out ensued. Three were killed at the scene and police are searching for the remaining suspect.