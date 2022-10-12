Musgrave couple who died in fumigation incident to be cremated today, as family await toxicology report

Durban - The Musgrave couple who died after their neighbour fumigated their home with a banned substance will be cremated on Wednesday. Nicholas Molver and his wife, Matri Molver, were found dead in their Currie Road apartment on September 28.

Story continues below Advertisement

Nicholas worked as an environmental and agriculture justice advocate, while Matri was a graphic artist. Netcare 911 said they responded to reports of chemical exposure at a flat. Shawn Herbst said it was established that an adjoining vacant flat had been fumigated using a white powder-like substance.

He said firemen used an industrial fan to clear the toxic fumes. Speaking to IOL, family spokesperson Ida Jooste said the couple’s cremation would take place on Wednesday in Cato Ridge. Jooste said it was “all the family” ever thought about.

Story continues below Advertisement

She said after the cremation, the family was focusing on the justice issue. “This should never happen to anyone ever again.” Jooste said the family were still awaiting the results of the toxicology reports, which could take weeks.

Story continues below Advertisement

It was Nicholas’s brother who raised the alarm bells when he saw Matri’s car in the driveway. The three Molver brothers lived in the same block of flats. “They tried contacting them, and when they didn’t answer, opened the apartment and made the discovery,” she said.

She said the brother was in shock and ran to call his other brother. Durban-based Moses Chetty, vice president of the Pest Control Federation SA, said the phospine gas used to fumigate the flat was usually used in silos in agriculture and phospine tablets are used in storage tanks. Chetty said the entire block of flats would have to be evacuated.