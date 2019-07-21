King of "Inkosi ya" Maskandi Khuzani Mpungose making a grand performance at the Gcwalisa Mabhida Maskandi music festival. Artists who performed at the festival said they are reeling in shock after Jacob Zuma revealed that he stayed away because suicide bombers had been sent there to kill him. File picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency(ANA)

Maskandi artists who performed at Moses Mabhida Stadium earlier this year are still in shock after Jacob Zuma revealed that he stayed away because suicide bombers had been sent there to kill him. Zuma dropped the bombshell at the state capture inquiry in Johannesburg, where he appeared this week.

President Cyril Ramaphosa attended the event in March where close to 70 maskandi artists - supporting acts for the main performer, Khuzani Mpungose - and more than 55000 fans filled the stadium.

Mthokozisi “Njoko” Mbambo from Nkandla said it was frightening to hear that his neighbour’s life was in danger on the night.

He said Zuma was too old to lie about such a sensitive matter. Mbambo said when he watched the commission, which was broadcast live on television, he had a picture of the disaster unfolding in his mind.

“I am still reeling with shock. We all know how devastating suicide bombing can be,” said Mbambo.

Phumlani “Imfezemnyama” Khumalo said it was shocking that while fans were enjoying the music, others were planning a heinous crime.

Maskandi queen Buselaphi Gxowa said if attempts on Zuma’s life had succeeded it would have meant the end of maskandi music.

“Politicians were just hiding their corrupt activities behind Zuma, but let’s wait for the state capture commission to uncover more secrets,” she said.

Police could not confirm whether the case had been reported to a local station.

