Muslim pupil who was suspended because he grew his beard will return to school, says KZN Education Department

Durban – The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education said a Greytown pupil who was suspended because he refused to shave off his beard would return to school on Friday. Spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said the department was intervening and had directed the school to reverse the suspension and allow the learner to return.

“We have been fully briefed on the matter, but as of Friday the boy will be back at school and we will be taking it from there,” said Mahlambi. The Grade 11 pupil told News 24 that he had grown his beard for religious reasons. The boy’s sister told News 24 that he began growing his beard during lockdown.

“A beard is a part of his identity as a Muslim male, which he wished to embrace, and of course, we as a family support him.” In a similar incident, a Grade 8 pupil who does part-time modelling in the North West was suspended for having long hair and violating the school’s code of conduct. According to his parents, the pupil had been doing freelance modelling since the age of 4.

