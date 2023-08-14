My son loved to sing uMlando, says mother of child killed in Hillary tow truck crash

Esethu Nyamela, the mother of Busani Thembinkosi Nyamela, 6, who died on Friday after a tow truck crashed into him and three others, said that her son was a naughty but caring and loving child who was mature for his age. "His name means trust in God," Esethu Nyamela told IOL on Monday.

On Friday, three children were killed after a tow truck lost control and crashed into a group of learners walking to school, according to ALS paramedics. The driver also died on the scene. The two other children that died in the fatal crash were Thato Mabooi, 9, and Dimpho Mabooi, 10. IOL also spoke to their parents, Joseph and Pretty Mabooi, at the family home in the Coedmore informal settlement in Seaview, Durban.

Both the Mabooi family and the Nyamela family reside in the same settlement. The living conditions are what many South Africans are subject to, as the settlement is encompassed by a railway line, cement factory and container terminal. The bridge over the entrance of the Coedmore informal settlement. On the right wall, electricity cables can be seen running to the homes. Picture: Jehran Naidoo All three children attended uMhlatuzana Primary School. Despite not wanting to speak much, given the tragedy of his circumstances, Joseph Mabooi summoned up the courage to say that on the day of the accident, his boys were late for school.

"They usually get a lift and then take a bus from Fremantle Road. But on that day they were late, so they decided to walk," Joseph Mabooi said. His wife, Pretty, and their relatives all sat around a room in mourning, while Joseph spoke. It was all he wanted to say. With the help of a Community Policing Forum member, Sbu Dlamini, who helped broker the interview, we proceeded to the Nyamela household, where Esethu and her relatives sat in mourning.

Down this road, past the minibus taxi, is the home of Esethu Nyamela, whose six-year-old son, Busani, was killed after a tow truck crashed into him and three others on Friday. Picture: Jehran Naidoo Upon entering the home of the late six-year-old Busani, Esethu Nyamela said her son was too smart for his age. He was a natural-born performer, Nyamela explained, saying that her son’s favourite song was the amapiano hit uMlando by 9umba, TOSS & Mdoovar, and Young Stunna. "His favourite was Young Stunna, he would sing uMlando all the time. He would dance in the centre of the lounge to that song. It was the last song he asked me to play for him," Esethu said.

Busani had a younger brother, Simesiwe, 3, whom he would look after as an older brother and sometimes bathe, Esethu said. Esethu said Busani was smart and knew how to get what he wanted. "He knew I kept my ID number as my password on my phone. So when I left my phone and went outside, he took my ID and used it to unlock the phone, and then started playing games," Esethu said.

Busani’s favourite games to play on Esethu’s phone were Asphalt Nitro and Subways Surfer. "He told me that if he passes Grade 1, I must buy him a phone so that he can play games without disturbing me," she said, smiling at the thought of his personality. The six-year-old wanted to become a train driver when he grew up, said Esethu, as trains constantly passed their home overhead throughout the day and night.

pic.twitter.com/IoB8qF2o8J — Jehran Daniel (@JehranD) August 14, 2023 IOL asked Esethu what the happiest memory she had of Busani was and she replied: "I took him to Spur one day for lunch, and he was so excited. After that, I got my hair done, and when I got home, he kept telling me Mummy, you look so beautiful’... He was a naughty boy but he was so loving and caring, especially to his brother (Simesiwe)" Esethu Nyamela said. On Sunday night, community members held a candlelight vigil for the two families at the crash site on Hillary Road, near the Engen garage. Scores of people were seen gathered to pay their respects to the children and driver who passed on.