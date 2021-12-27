Mzansi calls on Ramaphosa to end curfew on New Year’s Day

Durban – Mzansi wants to ring in the new year with friends and family at the groove. #NoCurfewOnNewYearsEve trended on Twitter with hundreds calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to end the curfew before January 1.

Currently, South Africa is on an adjusted level 1 with a curfew set in place from midnight until 4am. DA leader John Steenhuisen said ending the curfew is an easy and logical way to boost the economy, particularly the restaurant and events industry, which are major employers and have taken huge strain and made immense sacrifices during the pandemic. He said both the economy and national morale need to be boosted.

"People should be able to legally come together with friends and family to celebrate the start of 2022 and the end of an incredibly tough 2021," Steenhuisen said. He added that most people weren’t observing curfew anyway. "This underscores the irrationality of the curfew, which is doing more harm than good by undermining the rule of law. Are the police going to arrest people celebrating New Year’s Eve? Law enforcement should be focused on preventing drunk driving and real criminality, not curfew, so that law-abiding people can safely usher in the New Year," he said.

Steenhuisen said that this year much of the suffering endured by the people of this country has been due to pointless, irrational, ill-considered policy, starting with beach bans. Let’s end 2021 and begin 2022 on a smarter, more positive note. Here’s what Tweeps had to say: