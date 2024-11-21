N2 at Mbokodweni River bridge re-opened to traffic

The section of the N2 southern carriageway at the Mbokodweni River Bridge in KwaZulu-Natal been re-opened to light motor vehicle traffic. The first phase of repairs has been made to the bridge after it was closed due to damage. Ward councillor, Andre Beegte, said the busy section is opened more than a week ahead of schedule.

“Following a final inspection, South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited (Sanral) contractors in conjunction with the eThekwini Roads Department, started moving the first of the jersey barriers out of the roadway at on Thursday morning,“ he said. Beegte said the re-opening will alleviate the need for alternative routes and additional traffic measures. Earlier this month, the roadway had to be closed following a partial bridge collapse.

At the time, Sanral said the bridge failure was as a result of the heavy rains experienced in the province at the start of the month. “The first phase of repairs entailed the replacement of the failed concrete bearings with structural steel bearings. This will allow the opening of the bridge to normal traffic including heavy vehicles for the December to January period. However, the movement of abnormal loads and super loads over that bridge will be restricted for that period, in line with recommendations from the technical report certifying the repairs,” Sanral explained. The agency said the second phase of repairs is due to commence by late January 2025 and will entail the replacement of all the bearings of the same design on the southbound bridge as a proactive precautionary measure.

“This work will be undertaken with minimal disturbance to traffic, using traffic accommodation measures that are already being implemented on the rest of the N2 and N3 upgrade projects,” Sanral stated. Sanral CEO, Reginald Demana, said he was happy with the speed with which the roads agency has effected the repairs, saying that it was a priority for the roads agency to ensure that the bridge was operational before the start of the holiday season because of the importance of the N2. “The re-opening of the Mbokodweni River Bridge ahead of the festive season is very positive and significant for road users,” said Demana.

“This demonstrates Sanral’s commitment to delivering on what we had promised President Ramaphosa and our Minister when they visited the bridge about two weeks ago. Ultimately, it shows that Sanral is determined to ensure that people who use that important route to go home for Christmas and holidaymakers alike, are now able to use the N2 with minimal disruption. It is also one of our country’s most important corridors for the movement of goods on the south coast of KwaZulu-Natal and between KZN and the Eastern Cape,” he said. The contract for the upgrade of the N2 between Moss Kolnick Drive and Isipingo to a four- or five-lane carriageway is already in the procurement stage and is expected to be awarded in the first quarter of 2025. The project will include the upgrading and modernising of the bridge structure. MEC for Transport in KZN, Siboniso Duma, has welcomed the re-opening, adding that the re-opening of the bridge ahead of the festive season augurs well for the tourism industry.