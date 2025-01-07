N3 at Van Reenen's Pass re-opened after deadly crash but drive cautiously, warns N3TC

Motorists travelling along the N3 at Van Reenen's Pass are urged to drive cautiously. The warning comes after yet another crash has been confirmed on the busy highway, just hours after 18 people lost their lives in a multi-vehicle pile-up on Monday night. Reports state the crash on Tuesday morning, occurred in the Montrose vicinity.

It is unknown at this stage how many people have been injured. The N3 Toll Concession's Thania Dhoogra, said the section of roadway that had been closed to traffic after the crash, has been re-opened to traffic. "Recovery is complete at the earlier fatal crash which involved a taxi, truck and light motor vehicle on Van Reenen Pass.

"All lanes have been reopened to traffic but please note, cleanup operations will resume later today which may cause further traffic disruptions along Van Reenen Pass," Dhoogra said. The N3TC appealed to road users to continue to drive with extra caution as wet weather conditions prevail along the N3TC. "Wet weather conditions are currently being experienced along most parts of the N3 Toll Route. N3TC appeals to road users to please heed warnings. Please reduce your speed, maintain safe following distances, and drive defensively, especially in this weather," Dhoogra said.

On Monday night, emergency teams rushed to the highway after a multiple vehicle crash claimed the lives of 13 adults and five children. The roadway as well at the Tugela Plaza and Tugela East Ramp Plaza was closed to northbound traffic for clean-up operations. KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport and Human Settlements, Siboniso Duma, has shared his condolences with the families of the deceased. [email protected]