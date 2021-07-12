N3 closed as riots escalate around KZN and Gauteng
Share this article:
Durban - The N3 between Harrismith in the Free State and Cedara in KwaZulu-Natal remains closed to traffic in the wake of sporadic protests across KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.
Thania Dhoogra, N3 Toll Concession operations manager, said this strategic transport route to the Port of Durban will probably remain closed for most of the day as a result of the spate of attacks on infrastructure, heavy motor vehicles and businesses along the route.
“Under these conditions, the security and safety of the N3 Toll Route, it’s operations and road users cannot be placed at further risk.
“Numerous reports of protests continue to be received from communities along the N3, including Heidelberg and Pietermaritzburg,” she said.
Dhoogra said road users were strongly recommended to delay their trips until further notice to avoid these volatile areas.
It is unclear when clean-up operations and recovery would take place, or what the damage to infrastructure is.
Please immediately report any emergencies or problems to the 24-hour N3 helpline: 0800 63 43 57 or via @N3Route on Twitter.
IOL