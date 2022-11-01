N3 Fatal Crash: MF leader Thakur Rajbansi’s son and his fiancée among 4 killed in horror truck crash

Durban - Pradhil Thakur Kooblall and his fiancée, Priyanka Nundkumar were killed in a horror crash on the N3 near the Mariannhill Toll Plaza on Tuesday morning. Thakur Kooblall is the son of Minority Front (MF) leader, Shameen Thakur Rajbansi.

According to the MF’s Viresh Bhana, the couple were on their way to Durban to attend a party workshop. Thakur Kooblall and Nundkumar were engaged to be married. “We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. This is a massive blow to the party as both were involved in politics,” Bhana said. According to Medi Response KZN spokesperson, Paul Herbst, at least six vehicles were involved in the crash.

“A light motor vehicle was swept beneath a truck and was severely damaged, killing four occupants,” Herbst said. He added that multiple patients were treated at the scene. Meanwhile, KZN MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Sipho Hlomuka, said it is saddening to hear of this accident.

“Yet again, heavy vehicles are found in the middle of a major accident weeks after the tragic accident that claimed the lives of 18 schoolchildren in Pongola. We had also just concluded the programmes of October Transport Month where we focused our efforts on road safety awareness, yet our messages seem to have fallen on deaf ears. For now, the investigation surrounding the facts of the accident are still minimal but hope that a full report will indicate what happened,” Hlomuka said. The roadway was obstructed for most of the day. Former MF councillor, Jonathan Annipen, also shared a tribute to the families. Annipen, who is now a councillor at the IFP, said he was saddened by the news.

“This devastating news comes as a complete shock. Pradhil was a smart, hard working and loyal son who showed unflinching support to his mother and her work in politics. He was also a jovial and enthusiastic young man who showed great promise. During my stay in the MF I enjoyed a cordial and warm relationship with him,” he said. Annipen said he had the opportunity to serve with Nundkumar on the MF’s National Executive Committee as the party’s secretary general. “Priyanka was the immediate youth leader of the youth association after me and she showed great promise as a young and aspirant female leader. Despite my departure from the MF, Mrs Rajbansi and I still maintained a cordial and professional relationship. My thoughts and prayers are with her and her mom, Priyanka’s parents and sisters and the members of the Minority Front. May the Almighty God grant Shameen and her family the strength to overcome this colossal loss,” he said.