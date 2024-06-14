N3 highway near Spaghetti Junction in KZN closed following suspected gas leak

The N3 highway near Spaghetti Junction has been closed in both directions following a suspected gas leak. According to Garrith Jamieson from ALS Paramedics urged motorists to avoid the area.

“There is a chemical spillage of an acid of some nature. It is alleged the substance is hydrochloric acid. It is yet to be confirmed. The truck transporting the substance. Picture: ALS Paramedics. “People are urged to avoid this area at all costs, it is quite misty and it’s dangerous to people’s health.” Jamieson said the Durban Fire Department and Hazmat teams are on their way to the scene.

The N3 accident scene where an RTI officer was injured. Picture: The story will be updated. In another incident, on Thursday night, an RTI officer was seriously injured in a crash on the N3 Market road, Kwazulu Private Ambulance Service said they responded for reports of a collision.

“When emergency services arrived they found a heart wrenching scene where a fellow first responder from RTI was doing early warning for a truck that had broken down in the slow lane, when a second truck failed to stop and crushed the RTI vehicle between the two trucks,” said spokesperson Chantelle Botha. “Paramedics quickly assessed the scene and found that one patient had sustained serious injuries, and was trapped in the wreckage. “Paramedics together with PMB Fire and Rescue services worked to stabilize and extricate the fellow first responder.