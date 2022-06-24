N3 highway opened to traffic following clean-up operations after deadly truck crash

Durban - The N3 highway has been re-opened to traffic following a multi-vehicle pile-up near the Peter Brown Interchange in Pietermaritzburg late on Thursday night. The N3 Toll Concession confirmed that the highway clean-up operations were completed and the southbound carriageway of the N3 was re-opened to traffic.

"Road users are warned to continue to expect delays and congestion while this backlog is cleared and advised to please approach with caution," the N3TC's Thania Dhoogra said. According to Robert Mckenzie from KZN Emergency Medical Services, the crash involved a truck and four vehicles. He said one person died at the scene and two others sustained minor injuries.