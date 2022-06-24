Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, June 24, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

N3 highway opened to traffic following clean-up operations after deadly truck crash

The N3, near Peter Brown has been closed for clean-up operations following a deadly truck crash on Thursday night. Picture: Supplied

The N3, near Peter Brown has been closed for clean-up operations following a deadly truck crash on Thursday night. Picture: Supplied

Published 1h ago

Share

Durban - The N3 highway has been re-opened to traffic following a multi-vehicle pile-up near the Peter Brown Interchange in Pietermaritzburg late on Thursday night.

The N3 Toll Concession confirmed that the highway clean-up operations were completed and the southbound carriageway of the N3 was re-opened to traffic.

Story continues below Advertisement

"Road users are warned to continue to expect delays and congestion while this backlog is cleared and advised to please approach with caution," the N3TC's Thania Dhoogra said.

According to Robert Mckenzie from KZN Emergency Medical Services, the crash involved a truck and four vehicles.

He said one person died at the scene and two others sustained minor injuries.

More on this

The roadway had been closed for most of Friday for clean-up operations.

IOL

Related Topics:

road accident and incidentKwaZulu-NatalRoad AccidentsHeavy Trucks

Share

Recent stories by:

Se-Anne Rall