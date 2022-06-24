N3 near PMB closed following another deadly truck crash

Durban: Another accident on the N3 near Pietermaritzburg has claimed a life. The crash took place on Thursday night, and according to Robert Mckenzie from KZN Emergency Medical Services, it involved a truck and four vehicles.

“Sadly, one person sustained fatal injuries and two people minor injuries. “The crash did result in the total closure of the south-bound carriageway, and some lanes of the north bound have also been affected. “By Friday morning, the southbound lanes were still closed as recovery teams cleared the roads. Traffic officials are on the scene, diverting traffic.”

At the end of May, a 7-year-old boy was the sole survivor of a horror crash in Pietermaritzburg, which claimed 16 lives, including his mother’s. The accident took place on the N3, near the Peter Brown offramp. Transport officials said a truck had initially overturned.

“As it was still awaiting to be removed from the freeway and as vehicles were travelling trying to divert from the overturned truck, a Toyota Quantum minibus went under the truck causing a chain reaction, which resulted in a nine car pile up.” On Sunday, Netcare 911 responded to a collision on the N3 near the Peter Brown offramp. Shawn Herbst from Netcare 911 said: “Reports indicate that two trucks and a car were involved in a collision resulting in a fire.

“It was alleged by other motorists who witnessed the incident that the truck that slammed into the other truck and car was already alight before the collision. “Medics assessed the scene and found that one person, an adult male, had sustained serious injuries and was treated on scene before being transported by private ambulance to hospital for further care. IOL