N3 to be closed to facilitate blasting at the Market Road Overpass Bridge

The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) has announced that Pietermaritzburg’s N3 will be completely closed on May 22, June 5, and June 12, 2024, between 2.30pm and 3pm, to allow for blasting near the N3 Market Road Overpass Bridge in KwaZulu-Natal. This work will be completed as part of the N3 upgrading project from Gladys Manzi Road to the New England Road Interchange.

“The N3 closure will take place between the Ashburton and New England Road Interchanges. Closures will also be necessary on the Market Road at Van Eck Place and Alan Paton Ave at Blackburrow Road. “Our traffic accommodation team, with the assistance of the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI), will manage and monitor the diversion of traffic during all sessions,” said Jason Lowe, Sanral’s Eastern Region Project Manager. The full road closures will take place as follows:

May 22, 2024 -Wednesday 2.30pm to 2.45pm– Close N3 and secondary roads and blast. 2.45pm to 3pm – Clean up any debris on all roads. 3pm – Reopen N3 and secondary roads for all vehicles.

June 5, 2024 - Wednesday 2.30pm to 2.45pm – Close N3 and secondary roads and blast. 2.45pm to 3pm – Clean up any debris on all roads. 3pm – Reopen N3 and secondary roads for all vehicles.

June 12, 2024 -Wednesday 2.30pm to 2.45pm – Close N3 and secondary roads and blast. 2.45pm to 3pm – Clean up any debris on all roads. 3pm – Reopen N3 and secondary roads for all vehicles.