NewsSouth AfricaKwazulu Natal
Picture: Twitter/@FOCUSmagSA
Picture: Twitter/@FOCUSmagSA

N3 traffic alert: major truck backlog at Montrose

By Se-Anne Rall Time of article published 10m ago

Share this article:

DURBAN – There is a massive truck backlog along the N3 at Montrose.

N3 toll concession operations manager, Thania Dhoogra, said traffic is obstructed in both directions.

"Law enforcement has been deployed and are currently monitoring the situation.

A backlog of traffic has already developed between Montrose and Harrismith, and is causing delays towards Gauteng at Tugela Plaza," Dhoogra said.

MORE ON THIS

Road users are advised to delay travel to the area between Tugela Plaza and Harrismith until further notice.

The reason for the backlog is unclear however it could be linked to a protest which began on Sunday, where truckers stopped trucks from travelling on the N10, near Middelburg.

Truckers were protesting over the employment of foreign drivers. Employment and Labour Minister, Thulas Nxesi, and Transport Minister, Fikile Mbalula, had to intervene. Truckers threatened to block entry points from Colesburg.

IOL

Road RulesHeavy Trucks

Share this article: