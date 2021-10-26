N3 traffic alert: major truck backlog at Montrose
Share this article:
DURBAN – There is a massive truck backlog along the N3 at Montrose.
N3 toll concession operations manager, Thania Dhoogra, said traffic is obstructed in both directions.
"Law enforcement has been deployed and are currently monitoring the situation.
A backlog of traffic has already developed between Montrose and Harrismith, and is causing delays towards Gauteng at Tugela Plaza," Dhoogra said.
04h58 26/10 #N3Traffic: #Obstruction reported at N3-7X Km 13 near #Montrose. The road is currently closed. Traffic backlog reported between #VanReenen and #Harrismith. Law enforcement is on scene, monitoring the situation. Motorists are advised to delay travel to the area— N3 Toll Concession (@N3Route) October 26, 2021
WARNING: N3 STILL BLOCKED!— FOCUS on Transport (@FOCUSmagSA) October 26, 2021
26 October 2021: 05H20 — Truck drivers are obstructing the @N3Route in both directions near Montrose (at N3-7X Km 13). Law enforcement has been deployed and are currently monitoring the situation. AVOID THE AREA.
@ pic.twitter.com/xa81ejtAyP
Road users are advised to delay travel to the area between Tugela Plaza and Harrismith until further notice.
The reason for the backlog is unclear however it could be linked to a protest which began on Sunday, where truckers stopped trucks from travelling on the N10, near Middelburg.
Truckers were protesting over the employment of foreign drivers. Employment and Labour Minister, Thulas Nxesi, and Transport Minister, Fikile Mbalula, had to intervene. Truckers threatened to block entry points from Colesburg.
IOL