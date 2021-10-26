N3 traffic alert: major truck backlog at Montrose

DURBAN – There is a massive truck backlog along the N3 at Montrose. N3 toll concession operations manager, Thania Dhoogra, said traffic is obstructed in both directions.

"Law enforcement has been deployed and are currently monitoring the situation. A backlog of traffic has already developed between Montrose and Harrismith, and is causing delays towards Gauteng at Tugela Plaza," Dhoogra said.

04h58 26/10 #N3Traffic: #Obstruction reported at N3-7X Km 13 near #Montrose. The road is currently closed. Traffic backlog reported between #VanReenen and #Harrismith. Law enforcement is on scene, monitoring the situation. Motorists are advised to delay travel to the area — N3 Toll Concession (@N3Route) October 26, 2021 WARNING: N3 STILL BLOCKED!

26 October 2021: 05H20 — Truck drivers are obstructing the @N3Route in both directions near Montrose (at N3-7X Km 13). Law enforcement has been deployed and are currently monitoring the situation. AVOID THE AREA.

@ pic.twitter.com/xa81ejtAyP — FOCUS on Transport (@FOCUSmagSA) October 26, 2021 Road users are advised to delay travel to the area between Tugela Plaza and Harrismith until further notice.