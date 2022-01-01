N3 traffic volumes expected to increase from Sunday as holidaymakers head home

Durban - Traffic volumes on the N3 toll route are expected to rise steeply as holidaymakers head home from Sunday. The N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) said peak traffic conditions are expected to continue on Monday

"N3TC appeals to motorists to adhere to the rules and to remain patient and alert at all times. Slow-moving traffic and delays can be frustrating and tiring, which in turn could lead to drivers losing focus and attention. Lapses in concentration negatively impact on driving skills. “When drivers fail to pay attention, they often don’t notice potential risks timeously and are slow to react,” said N3TC operations manager Thania Dhoogra. She warned motorists to avoid making unintended mistakes and causing harm, by planning ahead, making provision for possible delays and taking regular rest stops.

“Always make road safety your first priority. Rather reach your destination later, but safely, than not at all," Dhoogra said. The SA Weather Service indicated that South Africa is currently experiencing a La Niña climate condition which causes above-normal rainfall and may lead to thunderstorms, lightning, strong winds, hail or flooding. Severe weather conditions may be experienced along parts of the route. Road users are reminded to reduce their speed and increase following distances under these conditions, and always keep driving lights on to increase visibility.