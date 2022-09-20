N3TC warns motorists of inclement weather on the N3 highway

Pretoria - The N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) has warned road users to be prepared for inclement weather which may affect traffic flow along the N3 Toll Route on Tuesday evening. According to the South African Weather Service (Saws), a cold front, accompanied by persistent rain and light snow, is expected to affect parts of the N3 Toll Route during the course of Tuesday night.

These conditions may cause roads to become slippery and dangerous. The weather service said the province needed to brace for a three-day cold snap with disruptive rain that could lead to localised flooding from Monday to Wednesday. Durban is expected to experience cloudy conditions and widespread showers and thundershowers. The temperature at Richards Bay is expected to reach a high of 24°C, with cloudy conditions and scattered showers and thundershowers from the afternoon.

Pietermaritzburg is expected to experience morning fog patches, widespread showers and thundershowers. In an effort to assist emergency services, N3TC appealed to road users to be prepared for possible traffic congestion and delays. “Keep sufficient emergency supplies in your vehicle, including warm clothes and blankets, water, food, medication, a cell phone, its charger and a torch,” said N3TC’s operations manager, Thania Dhoogra.

Dhoogra said drivers are requested to adjust their driving behaviour to the prevailing road and weather conditions. “Reduce your travelling speed, increase following distances, and keep your vehicle’s headlights switched on, especially when visibility is poor or roads are wet. Do not overtake and take care to only stop at designated parking areas when it is safe to do so. With caution, consideration and patience, we can help make our roads safer,” Dhoogra added. For further assistance, drivers can contact the the 24-hour #N3Helpline on 0800 63 43 57 or follow @N3Route on Twitter for regular traffic updates.

