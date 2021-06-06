Nabbed: another four suspects linked to ’gang’ terrorising Pietermaritzburg residents

Durban: Four more suspects allegedly linked to gang violence in Pietermaritzburg was nabbed in the early hours of Sunday morning.

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said an intelligence-driven operation was conducted in the Alexandra policing area to search for the criminals who were terrorising the residents of Pietermaritzburg and surrounding areas.

Mbele said information led police to a lodge on Woodhouse Road.

“This is not far from where seven suspects were fatally wounded last week.

“The team pounced on unsuspecting males and four were placed under arrest.

“Each suspect was found in possession of illegal pistol with rounds of ammunition.”

Mbele said the suspects, aged between 18 and 30, were allegedly linked to a string of murder cases that were committed in the Pietermaritzburg, Imbali, Richmond and Bergville.

She said they also faced charges of robbery, rape and aggravated assault .

“The Pietermaritzburg District has been engulfed with murder cases which have been allegedly executed by the same gang.”

Mbele said the suspects were allegedly linked to a gang operating in the area.

Last week seven people, including two women, were shot dead by police this week.

One of them was Sphelele Ntsuntsu Mkhize, the alleged gang mastermind who escaped from a police truck on its way from New Prison to the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court in April.

Police minister Bheki Cele said the gang had been terrorising the city and that there would now be peace. He said Mkhize had been the gang leader and had a long list of warrants of arrests.

Following the arrest, Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi said police would not rest until all the culprits were arrested.

“Our operations are still ongoing and all those that are involved in these criminal acts, including those high-profile individuals – business people and politicians, will be arrested. We will not rest until there is peace and stability in our province.”

