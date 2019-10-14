The horrific accident scene in Ladysmith, which claimed the lives of eight people. One of the SUVs in the crash burst into flames on impact.

Durban - The KwaZulu-Natal transport and community safety department has released the names of eight people, from two families, that died in an horrific accident on the N11 near Ladysmith on Saturday. A Porsche and Toyota Fortuner collided head on, with the occupants of the Porsche being burned beyond recognition.

Those who died in the Toyota Fortuner were driver Tonderai Godfrey Sithole (38), his wife Faith Sithole (36) and little girls Shalom Sithole (10) and Shekinah Sithole (5).

The occupants of the Porsche were driver Dheeraj Sureshchand Singh (41), his wife Ronithah Singh (40), Suman Singh (21) and Sanjana Singh (16). The vehicle had no registration number, making it difficult for authorities to identify the deceased.

“Losing an entire family in just one accident is such a great tragedy. In this particular accident we have lost two families. We once again extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and our officials will continue supporting the families as they make arrangements to bury their loved ones,” said MEC Bheki Ntuli.