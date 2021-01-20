Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO, COO under fire after whistle-blowers lift lid on alleged misappropriation of funds

DURBAN - The Nelson Mandela Foundation (NMF) has confirmed that an investigation has been launched following claims that its chief executive, Sello Hatang, and chief operating officer Limpho Monyamane misused company credits and abused their positions of power.

The chairperson of the NMF, Professor Njabulo Ndebele, initiated the investigation on December 15 after receiving an email on December 14 from unidentified staff members.

The foundation said it took the allegations seriously and was committed to ensuring a fair and proper outcome.

“Interviews are currently being conducted with management, staff and a small number of service providers to ensure all sides of the story are heard. In line with this, the outcome of the investigation will be made public once the process is completed and the investigative report has been considered by the board.

’’This will include details of the investigation itself, how and by whom it was undertaken, and any recommendations that may be made,“ the foundation said.