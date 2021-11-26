New Covid-19 variant or not, Rage 2021 will go ahead, say organisers

Durban - The Ballito Rage will still go on despite the discovery of a new Covid-19 variant which is believed to be the driving force behind a spike in cases in Gauteng. Ballito Rage is expected to take place between November 30 to December 5. Organisers said they are relying on information, guidelines and mandates from the government and the national and local departments of health relating to Covid-19. Any changes that may be communicated or required will be effected as needed.

"Ballito Rage reiterates that is has all available Covid-19 safety precautions in place, well beyond those mandated by government and advised by our highly skilled Covid-19 team," organisers said. They said there will be a strictly no vaccine, no entry rule enforced. Furthermore, all attendees and staff must be fully vaccinated and show digital proof of vaccination, which will be verified before entry is allowed.

"Two rapid antigen tests during the festival for guests and staff, on the first day of arrival and the third day of attendance. We have further mandated that a negative Covid-19 test must be presented by every guest on arrival at the festival. "We also will make sure that attendees comply with all Covid-19 regulations on site per national guidelines and all testing data will be sent to the Department of Health daily, who have a task team in support," organisers said.