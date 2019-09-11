Sthenjwa Nyawose (left) with Bheki Ntuli at an ANC meeting in KZN. Ntuli, the newly-appointed MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison in KZN assumed office on a sad note following the death of his son.File picture: Bongani Mbatha/African News Agency(ANA)

Newly appointed MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison in KZN Bheki Ntuli assumed his new political duties on Wednesday on a sad note after the mysterious death of one of his sons. Ntuli, a veteran of the ANC in KZN, was on Wednesday morning unveiled by Premier Sihle Zikalala as the replacement of Mxolisi Kaunda who is now the mayor of eThekwini.

His 33-year-old son, Nkululeko, was found dead in his room in the family’s house in Empangeni on Monday around 3pm.

News of Nkululeko's death spread like wild fire late on Tuesday and it was alleged that he committed suicide by shooting himself. His family said he was alone.

However, Ntuli family spokesperson Vusi Ntuli dismissed this, saying only an investigation would determine what happened as it was unclear whether the wound on Nkululeko's body from a gun, sharp object or any other weapon.

Giving the family’s version to Independent Media on Wednesday, Ntuli said it was a fallacy to say Nkululeko committed suicide as according to them, he was not a man with personal or social problems. He also said they are not aware of any death threats he received before the incident.

“We are looking forward to getting a report from the investigators of the SAPS who are investigating the matter and get a post mortem report… The circumstances are still not known and this is still subject to investigations,” Ntuli said.

He added that they were grateful as family to receive messages of condolences from several people after the incident.

“As a family we would like to thank those who are sending us messages of condolences. We truly appreciate their support during this hours.”

Ntuli said Nkululeko would be buried on Sunday in Mpangeni after a memorial service on Friday in the same northern KZN town.

Political Bureau