Newborn among 13 killed in KZN taxi crash

Durban – A newborn baby is among the 13 people killed in an accident on the R66 highway between Ulundi and Melmoth in Northern KZN, on Wednesday.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele, it is alleged a minibus taxi and a truck collided on R66 highway.

A minibus taxi and a truck allegedly collided on the R66 highway on Wednesday, say police. Picture: Craig Botha

“The minibus taxi burst into flames and 13 people have been declared dead.”

Mbele said police were still at the scene.

Robert Mckenzie of EMRS said 13 people, including a newborn baby, sustained fatal injuries and four people were critically injured.