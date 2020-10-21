Newborn among 13 killed in KZN taxi crash
Durban – A newborn baby is among the 13 people killed in an accident on the R66 highway between Ulundi and Melmoth in Northern KZN, on Wednesday.
According to police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele, it is alleged a minibus taxi and a truck collided on R66 highway.
“The minibus taxi burst into flames and 13 people have been declared dead.”
Mbele said police were still at the scene.
Robert Mckenzie of EMRS said 13 people, including a newborn baby, sustained fatal injuries and four people were critically injured.
In a separate incident, earlier this month, 13 members of a family died in a taxi crash in Kilmun, between Underberg and Bulwer.
A 2-year-old was among those killed after the vehicle rolled down an embankment.
A mass funeral was held and among those who attended was MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison Bheki Ntuli.
Ntuli addressed mourners, reiterating government’s commitment to ending the scourge of road deaths.
IOL