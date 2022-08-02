Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Tuesday, August 2, 2022

Newborn baby found dumped in rubbish bin in Durban

Published 3m ago

Durban – A newborn baby boy was found in a rubbish bin in Durban on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Kyle van Reenan from Emer-G-Med paramedics they were called to the scene at around 1pm.

“Emer-G-Med paramedics were called to assist the SAPS, after the body of a newborn baby was discovered in a rubbish bin in Durban’s busy Umgeni Road.

“Paramedics assessed the baby to find no signs of life and it was declared dead on the scene.”

A police investigation will be conducted.

In a separate incident, in September 2020, a Newlands East mother was jailed to three years behind bars for dumping her newborn in a stormwater drain near her home.

Footage of the baby’s four-hour rescue went viral.

The 33-year-old mother of two was arrested shortly thereafter.

In her guilty plea made before the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court, the woman said falling pregnant out of wedlock for the third time was humiliating.

IOL

