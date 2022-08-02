Newborn baby found dumped in rubbish bin in Durban

Durban – A newborn baby boy was found in a rubbish bin in Durban on Tuesday afternoon. According to Kyle van Reenan from Emer-G-Med paramedics they were called to the scene at around 1pm.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Emer-G-Med paramedics were called to assist the SAPS, after the body of a newborn baby was discovered in a rubbish bin in Durban’s busy Umgeni Road. “Paramedics assessed the baby to find no signs of life and it was declared dead on the scene.” A police investigation will be conducted.

In a separate incident, in September 2020, a Newlands East mother was jailed to three years behind bars for dumping her newborn in a stormwater drain near her home. Footage of the baby’s four-hour rescue went viral. The 33-year-old mother of two was arrested shortly thereafter.

Story continues below Advertisement