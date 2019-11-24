A newborn baby boy was found in a pit in the area of Plessislaer in Pietermaritzburg and rescued on Sunday morning. Photo: ER24.

PIETERMARITZBURG - A newborn baby boy was found in a pit in the Plessislaer area in Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal and rescued on Sunday morning, paramedics said. ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene shortly before 10.25am, along with a South African Police Service (SAPS) search and rescue team, ER24 spokeswoman Ineke van Huyssteen said.

"The search and rescue team followed a footpath to where the community said they heard a baby crying. Shortly afterwards, ER24 paramedics met the team on the path where they found them carrying the baby boy."

Paramedics assessed the baby and found that he was suffering from mild hypothermia. He was treated at the scene before being transported to hospital for further medical care. The exact circumstances surrounding the incident were not known to paramedics, Van Huyssteen said.

African News Agency (ANA)