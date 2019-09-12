File picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency(ANA).

JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Sipho Hlomuka has directed the Newcastle Municipality to investigate its Deputy Mayor Reuben Molelekoa's car crash into two houses at Osizweni township. Molelekoa was reportedly charged with drunk driving after crashing his official vehicle into a house nose first at around midnight on Tuesday. The crash caused damage to the second home next door.

'KZN Cogta is following the matter with keen interest. The department has also expressed relief that no life was lost in this horrific incident. In line with the Municipal Systems Act, I have since asked the speaker of the Newcastle municipality to conduct an investigation into this incident and give us a report as soon as possible. The speaker in a municipality is responsible for, among other tasks, the code of conduct of councillors," said Hlomuka.

"The allegations are viewed in a serious light but at this stage, it would be premature to jump to any conclusions pending the investigation by the speaker. The matter is currently before a court of law and the department will comment fully when all due processes have been concluded."

No one was injured in the accident.

