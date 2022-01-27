Newlands man survives 'hit' after gunmen spray his car with bullets

Durban – A Newlands East man was critically wounded following a shooting on Wednesday afternoon. Police said the man was travelling along John Dory Drive, towards Sawfish Road, when his vehicle was shot at.

“The complainant alleged that he was with his cousin when a vehicle with unknown plates overtook them and two of the three occupants opened fire on them,” said KwaZulu-Natal SAPS spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele. She said the 32-year-old driver and the 25-year-old passenger sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body and were taken to hospital for medical attention.

The vehicle was that shot at in Newlands East on Wednesday. Picture: Supplied Mbele added that a case of attempted murder was opened at Newlands East SAPS for further investigation. On Monday, a man was shot during an apparent high speed chase in Newlands East.

KZN VIP Response said the men were travelling along Yellowfin and Hippo Road when they were shot at. The assailants were travelling in a white VW Polo. KZN VIP said the passenger was shot in the head. Police said charges of attempted murder were under investigation by SAPS.

These are just two of a number of drive-by shootings in Durban in recent weeks. Addressing the media on Wednesday, SAPS Minister Bheki Cele called on police to “up their game” if they wanted to turn the crime situation around. Cele was speaking following an investigation into mass killings in the region.

“I want to take this opportunity and make it clear that the Police Ministry and the SAPS management both at National and the Province, will not sit back and allow the province of KZN to once again be turned into a battlefield," he said. Cele said KZN has recorded 229 incidents of multiple murders between April 1, 2021 and January 23, 2022. He said 531 people were killed in these incidents, majority of which took place in the eThekwini municipality, followed by the Umgungundlovu municipality.